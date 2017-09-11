Sir John will be disgraced in NPP contest – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-11

Suspended NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505134584_249_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Embarrassment awaits former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie should he decide to contest again when the party opens for nominations for national executive positions, Mr Johnson Asideu Nketia has said.

“If you know him advise him not to contest again because he will be disgraced…..he is my friend and on a personal ground, I wish he never stands for the election again. He has achieved an enviable record during his tenure as General Secretary and I think it is best he stays put and calm wherever he is”, he stated on Okay FM.

According to the Chief Scribe of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sir John as affectionately called, has served his party very well indicating that it is in his best interest not to contest the next elections.

There are indications Sir John is staging a comeback after his defeat to Kwabena Agyepong during the Tamale Congress.

Current acting National General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu has announced his decision to contest as substantive having relegated his post to Sammy Awuku who appears to be the sole candidate.

Reports suggest Sir John is re-launching his bid to become General Secretary of the party though he is yet to officially confirm speculations.

Last week, his posters popped up on social media confirming that he will run for the position.