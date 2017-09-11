SHC to demolish illegal structures on its lands at Adenta, Frahaha

Management of State Housing Company (SHC) limited has served notice to encroachers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505165673_298_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Management of State Housing Company (SHC) limited has served notice to encroachers (Illegal structures, permanent or temporal) on the company’s lands at Adenta and Frahaha in the Greater Accra Region, to remove all such structures by end of September or face demolishing.

The Company in a statement said, the notice is in respect of its plots of lands which was acquired by an Executive Instrument (E.I) and assigned to the company by the President of the Republic of Ghana and also registered at the Lands Commission.

Last month, a number of structures, including a church, at Mile 13 at Adentan Frafraha were demolished.

A three-storey building, said to belong to the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Mr Nelson Dafiamekpor, was also reduced to rubble.

