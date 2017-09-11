Roads and Highways Minister promises to inject high maintenance culture on roads

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Kay Agbenyega

2017-09-11

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has assured of the Ministry’s preparedness to maintain the landscape of the Tema motorway roundabout following its improvement works.

“The road and its reservation are the responsibility of our ministry. At times we share the responsibility with the local authorities. We must project a beautiful spectacle, a very beautiful picture, a very neat road corridor,” he noted.

The project which was funded by the Meridian Port Services (MPS) as part of the Tema Port Expansion Works involved the construction of four additional lanes from the main Tema Roundabout, construction of double lanes at the Akosombo and Tema Hospital ends of the roundabout.

This is to ease flow of traffic as well as landscaping of the roundabout to enhance the beautification of the area.

Speaking in an interview with Eye on Port after the tour Kwasi Amoako-Atta bemoaned the lack of maintenance culture which has left the landscape of most roads in the country bushy, but added that his ministry will take the maintenance culture seriously going forward.

“We are going to put an advert in the papers to engage serious professional people to maintain the road corridor,” he promised.

He said the road corridor will be kept clean and beautiful as the ministry intends to engage contractors for that purpose.

“I have been saying it all the time that we lack maintenance culture. But for how long can we continue to lack it? I can assure you that, from now going forward that culture, I will make sure that it does not become applicable to my ministry,” he averred.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta admonished Ghanaians to refrain from stealing and tampering with vital tools used in the beautification of the road landscape in the country.

“I am also appealing to our compatriots, Ghanaians, the citizens of this country, particularly the youth, if I should put it in that way, to spare the facilities: the signs, the new jersey barriers, the safety fences and all that,” he said.