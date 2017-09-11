Regional distribution of replaced schools under trees

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

The former government started an initiative to remove all schools under trees in the country in 2010.

It launched an initiative to construct proper schools blocks to replace those under trees by identifying 2,936 schools under trees.

As at June 2016, a total of 2,031 of these projects had been completed.

Below is an infographic with the regional breakdown of the number of schools built to replace those found to be under trees.