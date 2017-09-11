Odorgonno SHS charges first year students GH¢30 despite Free SHS

first year students at Odorgonno Senior High School have been charged GHC30 as developmental levy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505157383_839_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The first year students who have gained admission into Odorgonno Senior High School have been charged GH¢ 30 as developmental levy.

This is contrary to government’s directive that no first year student should pay any amount as funds have been released to the various for the implementation of the free SHS policy.

This was disclosed by the headmistress of the school, Dr. Sharon Ofori in her address to parents and first year students of the school.

She explained that the amount had been agreed on in consultation with the PTA board of the school and the said amount is to help complete an uncomplicated library project which is at the roofing level.

Parents and their wards who have gained admission into Odorgonno Senior High School have thronged the school premises to go through the registration process.

However some parents have been left frustrated and confused after their wards who have been placed into Odorgonno Senior High School couldn’t find their names on the school’s notice board.

