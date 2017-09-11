NPP only implementing free ‘first year’ SHS, not full SHS – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505147242_478_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is only implementing free ”first-year” Senior High School and not a full free SHS programme.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt Jnr explained that as various Senior High Schools across the country reopen today 11th September it is obvious that priority will be given to first-year students.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr mentioned that the free SHS policy was supposed to enhance access to senior high schools in the country, which according to him has not yet been achieved.

He added that the issue of consistency in the disbursement of funds for the free SHS programme is yet to be determined.

” Has the free SHS really started? What is happening now is free first year SHS, that is what the NPP is currently rolling out,” he added.

According to Kwesi Pratt, the free SHS programme might be rolled out in the future; however the current programme cannot be termed as free SHS.

He advised the government not to compromise on quality in its quest to implement the free first year SHS program.

