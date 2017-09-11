NPP man, family evicted over $200,000 loan

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend commiserated with one of its stalwarts, Chris Azawodie, who was evicted from his East Legon property after he allegedly defaulted on paying a $200,000 loan given to him by former Chief of Staff Kwadwo Mpiani.

According to the businessman, his wife and children were evicted from their home last week, after his two residential properties were reportedly taken over and auctioned at a paltry price on a dubious court order.

Narrating the facts of the case to Class News, Mr Azawodie said after winning a Government of Ghana contract in 2007, his attempt at securing a loan from NIB to execute the project hit bottlenecks which made him fall on former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani, and another individuals for the said money.

He noted that he will petition former President John Agyekum Kufuor, under whose tenure his goods were locked up.

“For a business man to get his goods worth $5.2million locked up for over a year in a warehouse, I don’t think [any] man can sustain that but I give it to God. I petitioned the President and leaders of our party over what I’m going through. Through the chairman, I hope very soon I’ll hear from the party leadership and government,” he stated.

“I’ll personally call on President Kufuor because it was his term that this thing happened but probably I know he’s not aware of it but his late Vice President is aware of all that I went through but all the same the police must do their work. Whether my house has been auctioned or not, whether others have walked into my house to forcibly eject me or not, the police must come out with the result,” he added.

For his part, acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blay, expressed the party’s heartfelt sympathies to the business man and assured him of their support.

“Unfortunate through some misfortune and so forth, he’s out of his house. His wife and his children so I came to visit him… We are here to say hello to some of our party members and to wish them well and to fraternise with him. There are ups and downs in life. It’s a lesson we are all going through. You have our solidarity…this is just a phase we are going through, sooner than later, this will pass,” Mr Blay said.