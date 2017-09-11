Northern schools to receive feeding grants tomorrow – Deputy Minister of Education

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-11

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505124422_386_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has disclosed feeding grants for senior high schools in the three northern regions will be disbursed beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, 12 September 2017.

Senior high schools in the three north regions have, for some time, complained over the delay in receiving feeding grants.

The non-payment of the arrears has, in the past, affected the re-opening of most senior high schools in the three regions up north.

In previous academic years, schools indefinitely suspended their reopening over the failure of the government to reimburse them for three consecutive terms.

But speaking to Moro Awudu on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Monday, 11 September, Dr Adutwum said government is determined to make sure all anomalies associated with disbursement of funds are dealt with.

“We have had challenges with feeding grants for the north and tomorrow, northern grants are going so things are changing in this country,” he stated.

“This government is determined to improve education and we are determined to make sure all the anomalies that were associated with disbursement of funds to schools which impeded academic programmes are halted and I’ll give credit to the Minister [of Education] and the Minister of Finance for the kind of cooperation to ensure that the idea that monies went late to schools will be a thing of the past. Schools capitation grants may sometimes be in arrears for two terms and for the first time, capitation grants are going before school begins…so things are changing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo-led government’s flagship programme Free Senior High School, begun today, Monday, 11 September as first-year students who were successfully placed in various senior high schools report officially to schools.