NDC unity walk proves the party is confused, frustrated – Obiri Boahen

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-11

Obiri Boahen <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505171345_882_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Obiri Boahen has questioned the rationale behind the NDC’s unity walk organised on Saturday, September 9.

According to the outspoken Deputy General Secretary, the NDC always maintained that the party is united despite the presence of deep cracks and factionalism in the party.

“Is there a division in their party now? Why the Unity Walk? I thought they say their party is a united one than any other party?” He questioned.

According to him, the NDC had always dubbed their walks as “health walk” while in power – “So now what went wrong, shameless people”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 9, shook the Tamale metropolis with a walk led by the former president John Mahama.

Hundreds of party loyalists joined national executives of the party for a Health Walk code-named “Unity wins” part of its agenda 2020 campaign strategy in Tamale.

The Unity Walk was to set the ground ready for the biggest opposition party as they prepare to return to power in 2020

Some of the party bigwigs that participated in the event up-north included the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and a former Northern Regional Minister, Moses Bukari Mabenga among others.

Speaking on Accra based NEAT FM Nana Obiri Boahene described the NDC as a “confused and frustrated” party.

“Let’s leave them. We should leave the dead to bury the dead. Let’s leave people who are dead politically like the NDC. We [NPP] are concentrating on our free SHS,” he said.