NDC suporters are possessed with evil spirits – Omarie Wadie

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Kweku Agyeman

2017-09-11

Omari Wadie, former NPP Chairman for Ayawaso West Wuogon <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505160532_600_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been possessed by evil spirits hence their inability to do things properly, a former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Omari Wadie, has stated.

The politician who is eying the position as the First National Vice Chair of the ruling NPP made this remarks on ‘Epo Hoa Daben’ political show on Happy FM.

According to him, the NDC’s evil possession has affected their ability to reason properly and always defending the indefensible.

He was reacting to latest investigative report which has implicated the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies.

Chairman Omari Wadie stressed that “if the NDC members were not possessed by evil spirits or witchcraft, they would not be speaking against the good policies and programmes by the competent Nana Addo-led administration or defend this rot that went on when they were in government.”

When asked if he made the comments on a lighter note, he said, “I meant what I said. If it is not witchcraft that has possessed them, why would they always fight against good policies that are rolled out to improve the lives of Ghanaians? Have you asked yourself that question? The NDC are against the progress of this country. That is witchcraft and evil possession,’’ he added.

He described as sad the way the Jospong Group has milked the state through its manipulation and corrupt deals with the former government.

“If Jospong is left off the hook, I will personally launch a campaign to get him punished.We should not allow Jospong boss to go unpunished. We should continue to speak against him until he is arrested and prosecuted,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Nukpenu, the Greater Accra Regional Organizer for the NDC has called for calm.

According to him, “we are only prosecuting people through the media and that is an action we should not encourage”.

He said if there are people who feel offended that his companies were awarded contracts, then they should also go and set up their own companies, build the financial muscles so they can win contracts from government.

‘’For me, until there is a report that shows clear that there is a clear violation Ghana’s law; what are we doing now? Why are we hounding a local business man?

“The NPP is bent on destroying local companies in this country,’’ he concluded.