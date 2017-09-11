NDC not party for commercial interests – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2017

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu says despite the seeming confusion that has rocked the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it remains the party on the side of the people Ghana.

He said without the NDC in government, “the interests of the people of Ghana will always come second to other interests. We can already see this happening.”

Speaking in an interview at Tamale in the Northern Region during the party’s unity walk over the weekend, Mr. Kojo Bonsu stated: “Since our defeat, we have witnessed division and bitter arguments about what went wrong and whom to blame.”

“I understand why people are angry. But the tone of the argument has, at times, been unattractive, counterproductive and even alarming,” he observed.

While conceding that the NDC is in a “mess”, the former Managing Director of Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) called for unity among the rank and file of the party that that suffered the biggest electoral defeat in its history.

“In December, in spite of the best efforts of my friend, President John Mahama, our party lost an election we should have won. This isn’t just bad news for the NDC. It’s bad news for the people of Ghana.

“That’s because the NDC is the party that’s on the side of the people of Ghana and not on the side of special, commercial interests.

“That’s why we must rise to the challenge and return to winning ways, for the sake of the people of our nation,” he appealed.

Overwhelming participation

Meanwhile, the former Kumasi Mayor, a key member of the Unity Campaign Project of the NDC, has expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who joined the maiden Unity Walk in the Northern Region capital, Tamale on Saturday.

“We have been overwhelmed by the level of acceptance by all stakeholders and the rank and file of the Party to our campaign for a United NDC.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the National Chairman of the NDC, the General Secretary of the NDC, and the entire Functional Executives for endorsing our resolve to contribute to the healing process agenda of the party.

He said: “The thousands of supporters of the NDC who poured out on the street of Tamale for the Unity WALK is a manifestation of the resolve of the rank and file to see the party United – we thank them all.”

The Greater Accra Region is the next stop of the NDC’s Unity Walk, the organisers have announced.