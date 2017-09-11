NDC dazed by implementation of free SHS – Minister

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-11

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505164414_454_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has described as ‘panic reaction’ by the Minority following the smooth implementation of the flagship free Senior High School (SHS) policy of the Akufo-Addo led government.

The Minority at the press conference accused government of the confusion that has characterized the computerized placement system.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu who addressed the media at Parliament in Accra said the placement system is the worst and most incompetently handled in the history of Ghana.

It has generated controversy on many media platforms as some pundits express doubts about its feasibility.

Those who believed in the policy defended it and expressed optimism it’s perhaps the game changer for Ghana’s education.

The dust is now settling as first-year Senior High School students report to school to enjoy the NPP’s flagship program.

Ahead of its official launch by President Akufo-Addo to fully commence the program on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, the Minority is asking government to cut out the pump and pageantry and focus on solving the issues.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program Monday, Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum described the Minority’s assertions are laughable.

He said he would be surprised if the Minority had said anything good about the free SHS after they vehemently kicked against the policy.

“The Minority in Parliament are dazed because what they doubted if final working. Let’s ignore them” he scoffed.

Dr. Adutwum advised parents whose wards have not been placed yet to go onto the placement portal and go through the self-placement process and find a school.

“We are not cutting off any student from any part of the country,” he said, adding “if anything, the free SHS is giving more benefits than the Northern grant and we are doing more.”