NCA yet to approve Tigo, Airtel merger

2017-09-11

The proposed merger between Airtel and Tigo is expected to linger until such a time that the two companies complete the necessary regulatory processes with the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The two entities officially announced the decision to merge in March 2017.

But latest information from the NCA indicates that the process is yet to be completed, six months after the announcement.

In a response to an email request from Citi Business News, the NCA confirmed that it has received a joint application for a merger between Airtel Ghana Limited and Millicom Ghana Limited operators of Tigo.

The NCA also says it has since reviewed the joint application.

The regulator however says the two networks are in the process of furnishing it with some further details on the requirements for the merger.

It is unclear what requirements the regulator is seeking that the companies abide by but the NCA is expected to give its approval for the merger after a final review of the particulars requested for.

The parent company of Airtel and Tigo in March this year announced the merger between the two entities.

Under the agreement, both companies will own equal shares.

Already, Citi Business News understands that the CEO of Tigo, Roshi Motman is likely to be named as the MD of the new entity to be created.

It is unclear yet which position the current MD of Airtel Ms. Lucy Quist will be occupying following the merger.

The merger between the two is likely to push the new entity to the number two spot of leading telecom operators in Ghana, after MTN, which is the currently the biggest telecom operator in Ghana.

Citi Business News’ checks also reveal that there is likely to be some job cuts following the merger though it is not clear which positions and departments will be affected in both entities but the move has become necessary to avoid a possible duplication of roles.

Reactions from Industry over merger

Meanwhile there appears to be some level of mixed reaction in the industry on the merger.

CEO of MTN Ghana Ebenezer Asante speaking to Citi Business News on the merger and how it will affect its operations said”It’s a marriage, it will evolve and we will see and we can only respond when we know the exact shape and form of that marriage. So early days yet, let’s see how it evolves and we will respond accordingly”.

The merger which is the biggest of its kind in the history of the country is expected to increase competition in the industry.

The merger will leave Ghana with four other Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), MTN, Vodafone, Glo and Expresso.