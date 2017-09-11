MPS ready to facilitate paperless port clearance

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Meridian Port Systems Limited has indicated its readiness to implement the paperless clearance at the various ports in Ghana.

The new system was started on September 4, 2017, following a directive by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for port agencies to migrate to a paperless system.

“MPS started with a Terminal Operating System (TOS) provided by Navis SPARCS, a world class port solution provider, and currently running on Navis N4 database with XPS (Operational tool) that is the latest generation TOS,” MPS revealed in a statement.

The paperless clearance system was piloted in August, with its official commencement on September 4. When it started, hundreds of angry freight forwarders thronged the Longroom of the Tema Port over delays in the clearance of their consignments.

They complained that they were not educated on the processes involved, and have thus called on the government to suspend it.

Following these agitations, an IT analyst, Sam Sackey, cautioned that the threat of saboteurs shouldn’t be discounted.

Navis N4 is a platform that powers intelligent movement of goods through container terminals worldwide. It allows customers the flexibility and scalability to run their operations from a single terminal to multiple terminals across multiple geographic locations, all at the same time.

“Shipping lines can track their containers during the delivery process from the MPS Terminals while customers are no longer obliged to submit hard copies of Shipping Line delivery orders and Customs Release to MPS for confirmation. MPS TOS is automatically updated when delivery orders are issued and Customs Releases are approved via GICCS.”

The process summary for various types of transactions is as follows:

CONSIGNEE IMPORT DELIVERY

Agent processes release with Shipping Lines, Customs and other statutory bodies;

MPS will automatically receive the electronic releases via GICCS;

Registered Clearing Agents may log on to MPS Web Portal;

Request/Create the container(s) invoice online;

Make payment online;

Book a truck Entry Permit online & send Truck(s) to MPS;

MPS will load container(s) on truck(s) and issue Waybill/EIR at Gating-out;

MPS TOS will transmit EDI to the GICCS & Lines’ servers.

ICD IMPORT DELIVERY

ICD Terminal processes their container allocation with the Shipping Line and Customs.

Once the Cargo Movement Report (CMR) is created, GICCS automatically updates MPS TOS;

ICD Terminal sends trucks to MPS;

On Gating-out containers, MPS TOS will transmit EDI to the GICCS &

Lines’ servers;

MPS periodically sends invoice to ICD Terminal;

ICD Terminal makes online payment.

FULL EXPORT RECEPTION

Shipping line sends EDI message to MPS the containers’ bookings;

Clearing Agent processes release with Shipping Lines, Customs and other statutory bodies;

MPS will automatically receive the releases of BoE from GICCS;

Registered Clearing Agents may log on to MPS Web Portal;

Request/Create the container(s) invoice online;

Make payment online;

Book a truck Entry Permit online & send Truck(s) to MPS;

MPS will off load container(s) and issue Waybill/EIR at Gating-out;

MPS TOS will transmit EDI to the GICCS & Lines servers.

EMPTY EXPORT RECEPTION

Shipping Agent/Line transmits standard EDI file which is automatically uploaded in MPS TOS;

ICD or Transport Company sends trucks with empty container(s) to MPS;

After Gate-in and off-load, MPS TOS will transmit EDI to the GICCS &

Lines servers;

MPS sends electronic invoice to the Shipping Agent/Line;

Shipping Agent/Line makes electronic payment to MPS.