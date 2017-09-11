MP spends GH¢160,000 on school fees

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region says he has spent a staggering GH¢160,000 to pay school fees since 2012.

Philip Basoa said he used his share of the MPs’ Common Fund to support some students in his Constituency.

“Since 2012, I have spent a whopping GH¢160,000 of my Common Fund to pay the school fees of some needy students in my area.”

The lawmaker stated that all MPs in the country use huge part of their Common Fund to pay school fees.

Mr Basoa therefore applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for introducing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He said with the introduction of the free SHS, he and other MPs from all the political parties can now get money for other developmental projects.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has saved MPs in the country from the ordeal of using the chunk of our Common Fund to pay for school fees.

“Now with the free SHS policy, MPs can now use monies, which we would have been used to pay for school fees to embark on other developmental projects.”

“MPs usually expend huge amount of money to pay school fees, which people don’t see but they blame us for doing nothing, he told Hello Fm.

He noted that with the free SHS in place, MPs can now use their Common Fund to execute visible projects in their constituencies to earn the praise of the people.

“MPs will be key beneficiaries of the free SHS policy. Now the ordeal of using a colossal amount of our Common Fund to settle school fees is over.

“I pray the NPP administration would be in government for a very long time so the free SHS programme would not collapse.

According to him, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) suffered greatly due to mismanagement when the NPP left political office.

“I am afraid the free SHS programme will be destroyed by the NDC, just as they did to the NHIS when the NPP left political power should they win political power.

“I am therefore praying fervently that Ghanaians will continually vote for the NPP government to make the free SHS policy survive,” he stated.