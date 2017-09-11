More ‘Unity walks’ coming – Kojo Bonsu

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have expressed dissatisfaction with the party for hurriedly organizing the ‘Unity Walk’ in Tamale in the Northern Region, should expect more of such events in the coming weeks.

The Convener of the Unity Walk in Tamale, Kojo Bonsu, the former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has announced that plans are far advanced to replicate the walk in other regional capitals soon.

“The Tamale walk, which was very successful, is just the beginning of similar unity walks to happen all over the country in the coming weeks and months to restore confidence in our members,” he declared.

The ‘Unity Walk’, which was aimed at restoring hope to members of the NDC across the country, seemed to have failed woefully to achieve its intended target, as it has caused deep cracks in the party.

A section of the party members, who did not take part in the walk, have accused Mr Mahama of secretly hiding behind the organisers of the event to enhance his chances of leading the NDC in 2020.

The party members across the country insisted that the unity walk has the potential of creating confusion and disunity in the party and must be abandoned with immediate effect.

The ex-Kumasi Mayor stated that the NDC’s Unity walks, which started in the Northern regional capital Tamale over the weekend would be sustained by the party.

“The party’s members are down, as they are yet to overcome the shock of the 2016 electoral defeat, and we need the walks to rekindle them.”

Kojo Bonsu, who spoke to Hello FM, flatly debunked reports that Mr Mahama was the brain behind the unity walk ostensibly to help him (Mahama) to be elected as the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls.

“This unity walk is very necessary, as it is intended to help restore unity and hope among our party members, who from all indications are very dull following the 2016 electoral defeat which is normal in politics,” he said.

Kojo Bonsu added “we did not organize the walk in Tamale to help Mr Mahama or anybody in the NDC to lead our great party as flagbearer during the upcoming 2020 elections and that is the gospel truth”.