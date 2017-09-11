Lawson Bekui wins Omani Super Cup title with Dhofar

Former Dreams FC striker Lawson Bekui was impressive for his club side Dhofar in their triumph over Al Suwaiq in the Oman Super Cup at the Al-Seeb Stadium.
Bekui lasted the entire duration of the game as they won the game 1-0.
The Ghanaian international who has been impressive since joining the side feels proud of his achievement with the Al-Zaeem.
“It was the first official game before the start of the season and my performance in the game yesterday gives me signs of a great season,” he exclusively told Ghanasportsonline.com.
Bekui flourished on the Ghana Premier League scene in 2016, notching 7 league goals before heading abroad to seek greener pastures.