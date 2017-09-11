Lawson Bekui wins Omani Super Cup title with Dhofar

Dhofar won the Oman Super Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505131363_627_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Dreams FC striker Lawson Bekui was impressive for his club side Dhofar in their triumph over Al Suwaiq in the Oman Super Cup at the Al-Seeb Stadium.

Bekui lasted the entire duration of the game as they won the game 1-0.

The Ghanaian international who has been impressive since joining the side feels proud of his achievement with the Al-Zaeem.

“It was the first official game before the start of the season and my performance in the game yesterday gives me signs of a great season,” he exclusively told Ghanasportsonline.com.

Bekui flourished on the Ghana Premier League scene in 2016, notching 7 league goals before heading abroad to seek greener pastures.

