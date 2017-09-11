Jeffrey Schlupp shows improved form with Crystal Palace after Kumasi difficulties

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-11

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp was impressive for his club side Crystal Palace in their English Premier League game with Burnley on Sunday.

Schlupp who started his first game for Palace lasted the entire duration as his side, unfortunately, lost 1-0 to Burnley.

His performance was in sharp contrast with what we saw when he played for Ghana against Congo in a World Cup qualifier in Kumasi last week.

Burnley moved up to seventh on seven points while Palace remains in the relegation zone, with Bournemouth and West Ham United also yet to get a point.