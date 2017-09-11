Government threatening school heads with dismissals – Minority

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505154863_183_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minority in Parliament has claimed that government is threatening school heads with dismissals if they publicly complain about the challenges confronting its flagship education program – Free SHS.

The minority argues that the government has deceived Ghanaians by exempting second and third-year students from the scholarship program which begins today. Addressing the media in Accra over the chaos that appears to have engulfed the program, the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu raised concerns over the recentralisation of procurement with regards to the program.

Mr. Iddrisu said about 560,000 students will not benefit from the program because of the problems that have greeted it, Starr News’ Kwaku Obeng Adjei who is at the press conference reported Monday.

The free SHS policy, to cost 3.6 billion Ghana cedis each year, was a major campaign promise by then candidate Nana Akufo Addo in both the 2012 and 2016 elections.

A little over 400,00 students are expected to benefit from the policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.

President Akufo-Addo will officially launch the policy at the West African Senior High School at Adenta tomorrow, September 12,2017.

