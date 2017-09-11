Glo hosts partners in Ghana and promises goodies

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Mrs Georgina koakye Kodah (M), Mr Ken Hall (L) and Mr Rowland Odolokor (R)

Business partners of mobile telecommunications operator, Glo Mobile, will continue to enjoy a pride of place in the company’s business focus.

This was disclosed at a special dinner held in honour of the partners by Glo in Accra where the company laid out fresh plans to foster better and more rewarding relationship with each and every one of its business partners.

Speaking at the event, held at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, the company’s Head of Business, Mr Rowland Odolokor, praised the resilience and perseverance of many of the partners who have been with the company for some time.

He also commended those who have recently joined the company for believing in Glo. He promised that the company would continue to cherish such exemplary display of business trust.

Glo Mobile used the event also to share its plans for the foreseeable future while also showing a baggage of mouth-watering incentives for the business partners to encourage them and boost their performances.

Said Mr Odolokor at the event: “We are currently engaged in market development, introducing new products and fine-tuning existing ones to take care of the needs and yearning of the subscribers.

Just last week, we introduced four new products, namely the Glo “Ay? d? k?k?” Recharge bonus, the “Welcome Back Offer”, the e-Top-Up 15% Recharge Bonus and the Glo Café.”

He promised that Glo was doing everything to ensure that network availability, stability and quality is augmented “so that the subscriber experience on the network can improve and impact positively on purchases of airtime, thus delivering value to Glo and to you, our partners”.

He called on the dealers to strengthen the partnership for the mutual benefit of both parties.

The Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Ashok Israni took time to break to the partners details of the recently introduced products by Glo, while Mr Sanjib Roy, the Director Technical, Globacom, explained ongoing network stability, expansion works and plans for the future.

Some of the business partners were later presented gifts by officials of the company in recognition of their growing business patronage.

Responding on behalf of the partners, the chief executive of Airtymn Solutions, Mr Edward Mills Banson, commended the company for its focus and expressed optimism that with the renewed efforts being made by the company, Glo was set to soar in Ghana’s telecom market.

He commended the owner of Glo, Dr Mike Adenuga for his pan Africa focus and urged him not to waiver. “His investment in Ghana alone is commendable and worthy of plaudits.

We can only wish him the very best in his unalloyed passion to grow an indigenous black African telecoms brand that Africans can all be proud of” he added. Mr Banson promised that the business partners would continue to stick with Glo because “the future is brighter when we work together”.