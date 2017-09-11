Ghanaian-born Kofi Dankwah has no regrets playing Niger

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Niger defender Kofi Dankwah Hinsa has stated that he has no regret choosing Niger over Ghana.

Dankwah who is a Ghanaian by birth has been playing for the Niger National team for the past seven years.

He has represented them at major competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations and he is currently a member of the team playing in the WAFU Nations Cup in Ghana.

“I have been with Niger for a long time, I have been playing for them for the past 10 years and they a wonderful people,” he spoke to the media in a post-match conference.

“I don’t regret, Nigeriens are great people and am ever ready to give my all to help them.”