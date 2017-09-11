Free SHS program begins today

About 400,000 students are expected to benefit from the education policy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505121272_922_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government’s flagship program, the free Senior High School policy begins in all public senior high schools across the country today, September 11, 2017.

The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) which places students into various senior high schools encountered some challenges, with error notices greeting some BECE graduates who have been trying, since September 1, to access the website for self-placement.

The free SHS policy, to cost 3.6 billion Ghana cedis each year, was a major campaign promise by then candidate Nana Akufo Addo in both the 2012 and 2016 elections.

A little over 400,00 students are expected to benefit from the policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.

President Akufo-Addo will officially launch the policy at the West African Senior High School at Adenta tomorrow, September 12, 2017.

