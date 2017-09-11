Free SHS: POJOSS rejects chop box; insists on trunks

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

The Pope John Senior High School (POJOSS) in Koforidua has rejected wooden Chop box brought to the school by some beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School on Monday.

The school says it will only allow trunks – Metallic boxes meant for the storage of food and clothes by students.

The school authorities explained that the decision is part of efforts to control bedbug infestation in the School.

Also, as part of the 39 list of items in the prospectus of the school, each fresh boarding student is expected to buy two cans of insecticide spray while each day-student is expected to provide a can of insecticide spray for the control of bedbugs.

Rush for prospectus

A total of 585 fresh students have been placed at the Pope John SHS. Several Parents rushed to the School Monday with their wards to collect prospectus and fulfill other requirements to validate their wards admission status in a mixed atmosphere of anxiety and excitement.

Parents were asked to submit photocopies of NHIA cards, Result Slips and Date of Birth.

Addressing the Parents, the Headmistress of POJOSS Benedicta Foli said the students have two weeks to fulfill all admission requirements or risk forfeiting their Free SHS status.

She added that in the interim, boarding facilities in the school are reserved for students from outside Koforidua and its environs.

The Headmistress also stated that POJOSS is a Catholic School and therefore regardless of the religious background of students, they will attend Catholic Mass.

Prohibitions

According to the School Authorities, any student busted for jumping wall will be fined ten bags of cement. Also, use of mobile phones and other unapproved electrical gadgets not be allowed. Students with informal haircuts and bad dressing will be turned away to do the right thing.

Parents’ reaction

Most of the parents commended government for the policy but want more boarding facilities built to accommodate students who want to be in boarding school.

School yet to receive funds

The Pope John SHS is yet to receive its share of the first tranche of disbursement for the Free SHS program creating anxiety among school authorities though optimistic of receiving it by close of day today