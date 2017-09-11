Free SHS beneficiaries begin enrollment process today

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

The first batch of Junior High School graduates to benefit from the government’s Free SHS program will report to their various schools today [Monday] to begin the processes for their enrollment.

This is despite the fact that some prospective students are yet to confirm the schools they have been placed in.

Citi News’ checks at some Senior High Schools in the country indicate that although they were preparing to receive the first year’s today, not all of them had displayed the list of admitted students on their notice boards for easy access by prospective students and their parents.

The Free SHS program is a long-held campaign promise by the New Patriotic Party that seeks to increase enrollment in schools by removing the burden of all major mandatory fees from parents and making it a responsibility of the government.

Although the program will be formally launched on Tuesday, September 12, by President Akufo-Addo, Senior High Schools will officially reopen to commence the 2017/2018 academic year today.