Focus more on technical education than free SHS – GNAT executive

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-11

The Ashanti Regional Treasurer of Ghana National Association of Teachers, (GNAT), Mr Prosper Takye, has said it is better for government to focus and invest much in technical education aside the normal Free Senior High school (Free SHS) policy.

“I think increasing technical institutions is an area government should focus aside the normal ‘Free SHS’ the country is preparing towards. We should give the opportunity to our children who have the interest in technical training. That will help them acquire certain skills to help them achieve their aim”. He advised

He also proposed that, government must try and add more skills to the technical training to make it more attractive and effective to add value to the trainees.

“By doing that, it would be more advantageous than pushing for compulsory education,” he said.

Mr. Takye warned that, if care is not taken, children would pass through the second cycle institutions and come back home with no knowledge to develop the country.

On the contrary, he discredited the PPP’s founder and Flag bearer for 2016 general elections, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom’s suggestion to make education compulsory saying “when we make it compulsory and admit everyone, at the end of the day, government would have wasted more on students who may not perform well.”