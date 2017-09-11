FLASHBACK: UNESCO praises Mahama for introducing Free SHS Policy

John Dramani Mahama is the immediate past President of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505159274_29_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President John Dramani Mahama has been lauded by the Director General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova for instituting the progressive free educational system in Ghana as he, President Mahama has revealed his resolve to extend the current free day senior high school policy to all day students in the school.

Addressing the ambassadors of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris,Former President Mahama indicated, that he launched the “Progressively Free SHS Education” Project and also commissioned the first school – Prof Evans Atta Mills SHS at Otuam in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The president hinted that 122 out of the 200 schools promised in his 2012 manifesto are also near completion.

