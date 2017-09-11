Don’t pay fees for SHS 2 and 3 students – NDC to parents

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

The Volta Regional Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on parents whose wards are in the second and third year in senior high school to resist paying school fees.

According to them, the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government promised the people of Ghana through their manifesto free education.

In a statement, the NDC said: “The NPP manifesto, chapter 9, page 107, says ‘they will redefine basic education to include SHS covering vocational, agricultural, and technical schools and make it available for free on a universal basis to all Ghanaians’ but what we are currently witnessing is not what was promised Ghanaians.”

The statement said the discrimination by government against those going to SHS 2 and 3 – a total of 565,404 students – must not be tolerated by Ghanaians “who believe government must be held to their promise”.

To this end, the NDC called on parents to resist any form of payment for their children going to SHS 2 and 3 and urged them to pour onto the streets if their demand is rejected.

The NDC said they started the Free SHS with a world bank facility of $156 million with 10,400 beneficiaries in 2014, hence they are not against the implementation of the programme but are concerned about the sustainability of the programme, the source of funding and making sure quality is not compromised.

The Free SHS policy kicked off across the country on Monday, 11 September 2017.