Don’t misuse social media – Cyber Security Expert

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-11

play videoAlbert Antwi-Boasiako, Cyber Security Advisor, Ministry of Communications <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505159903_259_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A security expert, Albert Antwi-Boasiako has entreated social media enthusiasts in Ghana to be careful how they use various social media platforms as its misuse can be dangerous not only to the individual but the nation at large.

Speaking at the launch of the maiden Social Media Week in Accra, the Cyber Security Advisor at the Ministry of Communications said actions such as circulating fictitious images on social media, which has become the norm of the day, can undermine the collective security of the entire nation.

He called on organisers of the event to educate social media users on how they can easily identify fake information so they can avoid them.

“Social media fans, while we are celebrating the power, the benefit of social media, let’s recognise the fact that the misuse of that particular infrastructure could create serious issues for us,” Mr Antwi-Boasiako cautioned.

He said the Communications Minister was ready to collaborate with organisers to expand the event beyond Accra in order to reach more people.