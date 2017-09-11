Deputy Minister of Finance assure clearing agents of smooth paperless clearing process

Kwaku Kwarteng said the concerns and fears expressed by the freight forwarders are deeply understood <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505170713_879_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Kwarteng has assured clearing agents at the Tema Port that the challenges in the clearance of their goods would be resolved.

This was after some freight forwarders stormed the Tema Port on Thursday, to register their discomfort over delays in clearing their consignments.

After deliberations officials of the Customs division of the GRA, GPHA, and leadership of the freight forwarders, Kwaku Kwarteng assured that everything is being done to ensure the smooth running of the system.

He entreated the clearing agents to exercise restraint as the challenges are being resolved.

He said the concerns and fears expressed by the freight forwarders are deeply understood and things will begin to fall in place.

He promised that government will engage shipping lines and GPHA over rent and demurrage charges that have accumulated as a result of the challenges.

