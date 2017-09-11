Critics of free SHS are not pessimists – Murtala chides NPP

Murtala Mohammed, Former Deputy Trade Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505099086_895_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Governing political party NPP have been cautioned not to see all critics of their flagship free SHS policy as pessimists.

According to former Deputy Trade Minister, Murtala Mohammed there are discrepancies with the policy and there is the need for government to pay attention to it before ‘it becomes problematic’

“Nobody is a pessimist; for God’s sake all the civil society groups, all the political parties but the NPP; who are raising genuine concerns about the inability of this thing to be implemented the way they claim they want to implement it can’t just be pessimist. It is important we raise the red flag; when we raise genuine concerns, they say you are a pessimist and I don’t understand…look the operational challenge is going to be more…” he said during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, Saturday.

The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) much touted free Senior High School policy will be fully rolled out on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

However, the minority have a problem with it. The Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has described it as a “hoax” and former Deputy Education Minister, says the policy will not stand the test of time.

