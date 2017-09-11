Boy,5, killed in gory accident

The police is yet to arrive at the scene after the accident <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505137107_991_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A 5-year-old boy has been killed in a gory accident at Asuyeboa-Nyankyerenease, IPT, junction in Kumasi.

The boy according to Ultimate FM’s Eno Sarfo, was knocked down by an Urvan mini bus with registration number GT 3021-09 while crossing the road Monday morning.

He was reportedly told by his brothers to wait after they had bought their breakfast but he refused to heed the call.

The mother and grandmother who were at the scene were inconsolable as the incident attracted a huge crowd.

The police is yet to arrive at the scene well over an hour after the incident.

