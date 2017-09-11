Ablakwa inherited his diplomatic lying attitudes from Mahama – Agyenim Boateng

Politics of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

The Ashanti Regional Acting Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng has stated emphatically that, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; former Education Minister in charge of Tertiary and MP for North Tungu Constituency inherited his diplomatic lying attitudes from his master John Dramani Mahama and the camp of NDC party.

Mr Agyenim Boateng punched him with this statement when Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said it is his NDC government which initiated the planning of the successful free SHS policy which is now under implementation by “competent” Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.

This statement made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa provoked Agyenim Boateng thereby calling him a diplomatic lair in Ghana. He stated that NDC members should keep mute and look at how “competent” NPP government, which cares for Ghanaians will drag the free SHS and other policies to its successful destinations.

He also reminded Okudzeto Ablakwa and his NDC party of their “senseless” comments made against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from 2012 to 2016 on his free SHS policy;

“1. Anything free is not quality – Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on 14th July, 2012.

2. Ghana doesn’t need free SHS now – Asiedu Nketia on 18th Feb. 2012.

3. Free SHS can only be achieved in 20 years to come – Lee Ocran on 21st Nov. 2012.

4. Nana Addo can never implement Free SHS, he is deceiving Ghanaians – Mutarla Mohammed on 15th Oct. 2012.

5. Where is Nana Addo going to get the money from to start Free SHS – Kwasi Pratt on 31st July 2012.

6. Nana Addo doesn’t understand the term free SHS and doesn’t even know the cost – Felix Ofosu Kwakye on 3rd July 2012.

7. Free SHS is a 419 – Asiedu Nketia.

8. We need Quality education, not free SHS – Incompetent John Dramani Mahama on 29 Nov. 2012.

9. Free SHS is a scam and sham – Dr Omane Boamah on 1st June, 2012.”

“These and many more were lamented from the camp of NDC and incompetent Mahama against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his free SHS policy because they lack focus and cannot think deeply. NDC government chopped up all our money without thinking about Ghanaians, shame onto Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and his NDC Government led by John Dramani Mahama”.

“Ghanaians are fortunate to have Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as their President. Within just two years Ghana will be a country where people will yearn to live under NPP government”.

“NPP always initiates while NDC always collapsed it. Ghanaians should keep in mind that, NDC don’t have anything better for Ghana but stealing, corruption, looting and sharing only. Now NDC party members have seen that with vision, determinations, hardworking, caring and competency all dreams can be achieved”.

“Okudzeto Ablakwa should be careful about his comments on this free SHS policy. What did Okudzeto Ablakwa implement when he became Deputy Education Minister in charge of Tertiary? Since he didn’t care for Ghanaians but rather how he will grab money to establish his filling stations was his priority. Your rabbit two hundred community day Senior High Schools, you couldn’t even complete quarter of it how much more to think about free SHS. Shameless so called Hon. MP”, he said.

Free SHS is on course and it is free indeed, he added.