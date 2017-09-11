’25 lashes for girls who wear mini-skirts at Awubia festival’ – Chief warns

Nana Kwame Larbi says improper dressing have taken over some festivals in the country <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505156753_940_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chiefs and elders of Awutu Bontrase in the Central Region have warned young ladies in the area to desist from wearing provocative and suggestive attire during this year’s Bontrase Awubia festival, which begins today (Monday, September 11).

According to Nana Kwame Larbi, spokesperson for the Bontrase festival planning Committee, improper and uncultured dressing have taken over some festivals in the country, adding that the unfortunate development must be halted with some stringent measures.

Speaking to Atinka FM’s reporter, Jackson Gaise, over the weekend, the chief said young girls who storm the festival grounds with mini-skirts and other provocative dresses will be given 25 lashes to serve as deterrent to other girls.

“This drastic measure will also halt the rampant increase in teenage pregnancies and other social vices,” he charged.

