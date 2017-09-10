Woman crashed to death at Gomoa Dominase

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba government hospital morgue <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505041388_520_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A 25-year-old woman died on a spot when a Sprinter Benz bus with the registration number CR 783- 17 run over her.

According to reports, the deceased, Charlotte Tetteh was crossing the road after visiting her mother at a prayer camp in the area when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The accident happened at Gomoa Dominase junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.

A resident in the area Yaw Mensah in an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei said the young lady was crossing the road from the left to right when the Sprinter bus heading towards Takoradi veered off its lane and crashed her killing her instantly.

He said the police at Dominase was called to the scene to control traffic and they arrested the driver to assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba government hospital morgue pending autopsy.

