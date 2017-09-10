“We’re one” adage hindering fight against crime in Wa – Police Commander

The Wa Municipal Police Commander ASP Vincent Appiah has expressed worry at the negative effects of ” Unity” in the fight against crime in the area.

It is common to find relatives of criminals telling relatives of their victims to allow the amicable settlement of criminal offenses at the family level in Wa.

This, the peace officer believes is not helpful to the cause of the police who have been inundated with cases of robbery in recent times.

Addressing members of the Wa Municipal Assembly during the First Ordinary Session, ASP Appiah stressed that in the past the service found it difficult prosecuting criminals because of the “Tijaa bun yeni”( We are all one) adage as people refuse to offer information to them to conclude their investigations.

He has therefore served notice that hence, the service will not countenance interference in their work.

He said,” tijaa bun yeni…this tijaa bun yeni when I came here, that is one thing I realized contributed to the high rate of crime in Wa. Its like the previous commanders were not putting their foot to the ground. They allowed themselves to be influenced not with money,but you know to be coerced and that kind thing so that the criminals are left off the hook. But the moment the criminals begin to know that when they commit a crime and their elders go to beg the police will leave them, they will continue to commit the crime.

“So we have put our foot on the ground this time round to refuse people including politicians so that those who commit crime, stealing and robbery will face the law. I have been telling honouring members, when it comes to stealing and robbery don’t come and beg,” he stressed.

These measures, ASP Appiah says are paying off as people no longer come to beg for criminals.

The Wa Municipality is seeing a surge of robbery cases and the police are increasing efforts to contain the situation.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Musah Lansah