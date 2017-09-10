‘We’ll deal with government in court’ – Exton Cubic

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Communications Officer for Exton Cubic Limited has disclosed that the firm will in the coming days resort to the law courts to seek redress over government’s revocation of its exploration license for bauxite in the Nyinahini Forest reserve.

According to Samuel Gyamfi, government acted in contravention of the law when arbitrarily revoked the license after the firm’s mining equipment were seized and detained with the police.

Gyamfi was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra in response to seizure of the company’s earth moving equipment and subsequent revocation of their license.

Yesterday, Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang told Kwame Adinkra the Regional Security Council at a meeting had agreed to release E&P’s equipment and that a letter had been written to the police to release the machines to the company.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu, had explained the directive for revocation was issued because the company’s three mining leases were invalid.

But Samuel Gyamfi argues, “after studying the letters received from government, the contradictions from government, we are going to seek redress by taking the necessary legal steps.”

“We will take the appropriate legal steps to seek redress… These are technical and legal issues which our lawyers will go through,” he stated.

Gyamfi adds, “in the coming days, we will delve into the details of the two letters and we will demonstrate to you that the facts and complaints contained in those government letters are totally false. The claims are totally untenable.”

“I will urge our sympathisers to remain calm. There is no cause for alarm. We have not done anything untoward. We are pursuing our objective of ensuring that Nyinahen Bauxite is exploited for the benefit of Ghanaians,” he emphasised.