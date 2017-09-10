‘We did not respond to Dansoman fire scene late’ – Fire Service deny claims

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

At least 10 shops have been destroyed by fire around Asoredanho at Dansoman in Accra.

The fire which gutted clustered shops along the Aliu Mahama Street reportedly started around 1:30pm Sunday.

Traders are still counting their loses as nothing could be salvaged from the raging fire.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to www.ghanaweb.com indicated that, the smoke emanated from a nearby house within which refused was being burnt. She added that the fire scaled up the wall and lit up shops outside the walled residence and burnt the shops down.

The witness said residence placed calls to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) when the fire started raging but they failed to respond to the scene early. Some said the emergency response team arrived at about 3:00pm following the numerous calls.

But speaking to the Regional Operations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr. Ofori Adjei, denied the claims of their late arrival to the scene but skeptically pronounced 2:30pm as the time they got to the scene.

He said, they dispatched three fire tenders to the scene just after receiving a call from some unknown persons.

According to Mr. Adjei, the cause the fire cannot be established yet as his team is still gathering information from witnesses before they can conclude on their findings.