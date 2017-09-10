Unemployed nurses accuse health ministry of neglect

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Members of a group of Unemployed Bonded Nurses are threatening to picket at the Ministry of Health over delays in their employment.

They say their action is to impress upon the government to immediately employ them after years of being jobless.

The group made up of Registered Community Nurses, Registered General Nurses, Registered Mental Health Nurses and Registered Midwives is accusing the Ministry of neglect and bad faith in the handling their financial clearance for employment.

It would be recalled that eight different groups of nurses have picketed at the premises of the health ministry this year alone, to demand financial clearance and onward posting.

The spokesperson for the Coalition of Unemployed Bonded Nurses, Samuel Yeboah in a Citi News interview said, they will be compelled to besiege the ministry if their concerns are not addressed.

“As soon as you complete school you have the exact day to start your service and as soon as you complete that, posting becomes an issue. We don’t want the situation where they will add us to our juniors and that will be being unemployed for a while year. Because what we know is that, when you complete your service within three months you should start working. We want the ministry to give us our clearance so that roughly by the end of this month, we’ll start working,” he said.

Various groups of trainee and trained nurses have in recent times protested against the government over similar issues of delayed posting.

Some have had to picket at the Ministry of Health for nights before securing their posting.