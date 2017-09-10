Spio-Garbrah turns 64 today | General News 2017-09-10

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-10

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah turns 64 today Sunday, 10 September 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505064760_613_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah turns 64 today Sunday, 10 September 2017.

Dr Spio-Garbrah is a Ghanaian diplomat and politician, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, former Minister of Communications, former Minister of Education and a former Acting Minister of Mines & Energy.

He also previously served as Ghana’s ambassador to the United States and Mexico. He is a former CEO of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) based in London.

He served in the cabinet during the democratic regime of former President Jerry John Rawlings between 1994 and 2000. Dr Spio-Garbrah is a member of the Board of Directors of South Africa Telekom, AngloGold Ashanti and recently, of Vodacom. He was a member of the International Advisory Board of the African Press Organisation (APO).

Dr Spio-Garbrah’s career reflects more than 40 years of top leadership and senior management experience focusing on international communications and knowledge management within the spheres of international organisations, government, banking and finance, non-governmental organisations, and private business and enterprise with a focus on Africa.

In December 2006, Dr Spio-Garbrah contested to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He came second to Professor John Evans Atta Mills who subsequently won the 2008 presidential election.

Dr Spio-Garbrah is an astute politician and an authority on mass communication.