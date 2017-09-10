Sakawa boys walk the streets naked holding snake supposed to vomit cash

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-10

play videoThe two alleged sakawa boys <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505068623_25_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

YEN.com.gh brings you the story of how two sakawa boys or money ritualists mysteriously lost their minds and went crazy on the streets going naked and carrying a snake expected to cough up cash on their shoulders.

The fate of most internet fraudsters keeps getting dire and sad as a recent video showing two men suspected to have signed on to “blood money” losing their minds and walking the streets naked.

In the video, which is being circulated on social media, the men were seen not just naked but also with a snake across the shoulders of one of them.

This unfortunate development follows an earlier story where YEN.com.gh told the story of three Ghanaian Sakawa boys ( internet fraudsters/money ritualists) who shared harrowing accounts of the horrible things they did to become millionaires and how they want to quit sakawa but have found out that there is no way out for them.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, they opened up about their wealth and the source of it.

They said they have millions of dollars in the bank, some of which they have used to buy the latest cars, build costly mansions and acquire many good things of life.