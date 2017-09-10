NDC takes next Unity Walk to Greater Accra

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-10

The National Democratic Congress, NDC takes the next Unity Walk to the Greater Accra Region as the party prepares to stage a massive comeback in the lead up to the 2020 election.

In an appreciation statement to members of the party, the party hinted of staging another Unity Walk in the Ghana’s capital following the success of the same walk organised in Tamale of the Northern Region.

”our next unity walk is happening in the greater Accra region of Ghana. 2020 is possible only with a united NDC ” the statement added.

The series of Unity Walks is part of the Nation wide healing tour recommended by the Prof. Kwesi Botchway led committee which was set up to establish reasons that led to the heavy defeat of the party in the 2016 election.

The statement further appreciated efforts of individuals and party sympathizers who played massive role in the success of the Tamale edition of the Unity Walk.

‘’We have been overwhelmed by the level of acceptance by all stakeholders and the rank and file of the Party to our campaign for a United NDC.

We are exceedingly grateful to the National Chairman of the NDC, the General Secretary of the NDC, and the entire Functional Executives for endorsing our resolve to contribute to the healing process agenda of the party.

Particular mention must be given to the Former President and member of the Council of Elders of the party, H.E. John D. Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a Senior member of the party, Hon. Alban S. Bagbin, the Leader of the Minority in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Former Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah for participating in the Tamale Walk.’’

Thousands of NDC members and sympathizers, yesterday September 9 joined former president Mahama to stage one of the biggest health walks in the The Tamale Metropolis.

full statement below

The UNITY CAMPAIGN PROJECT of the NDC writes to express its profound gratitude to all stakeholders who joined our maiden UNITY WALK today in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale.

The UNITY WALK is one of our numerous programs under the UNITY CAMPAIGN PROJECT.

To our cherished Members of Parliament in the Tamale Metropolitan area and other MPs from the North who embraced the idea and joined the Walk, we are very grateful.

The support extended to us by the Chairman Sofo Azorka led Regional Executives and all the Constituency Executives in the Northern Region indicates that the UNITY CAMPAIGN PROJECT is the way to go now.

The thousands of supporters of the NDC who poured out on the street of Tamale for the UNITY WALK is a manifestation of the resolve of the rank and file to see the party UNITED – we thank them all.

Our next UNITY WALK is happening in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

2020 IS POSSIBLE ONLY WITH A UNITED NDC

#UnityHeals#UnityBuilds#UnityWins

Thank you

Signed

Kojo Bonsu UNITY CAMPAIGN PROJECT