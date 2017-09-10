NDC lost for Ghanaians to see NPP’s deception – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Former President John Mahama has consoled members of his party –the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their humiliating defeat in the 2016 general elections.

According to him, it was good the party lost so Ghanaians could “feel the deceptive nature of the…NPP.”

“It is not for nothing that God asked us to step aside, if God hadn’t let us step aside, Ghanaians would have not appreciated anything that we do because they would say if Nana Akufo-Addo had won, he would have reduced fuel prices, he would have provided employment for everyone, he would have reduced utility tariff,” Mahama said when he addressed teeming members of the NDC at Tamale in the Northern Region during the party’s unity walk session on Saturday.

Stop propaganda and work – Mahama advises Nana Addo

He also charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to move beyond propaganda and work to assuage the plight of the suffering masses who voted for him. John Mahama said Akufo-Addo has no excuse than to implement the juicy campaign promises that won him power at the last elections.

“No amount of propaganda can make the people oblivious of their own responsibilities because they are living with the prevailing circumstances,” he said.

Let’s unite

He also called on the NDC to unite in a bid to snatch back power from the NPP in the 2020 election.

He said the NDC cannot win the next general elections with a divided front for which reason party loyalists and leadership should bury their differences and unite for a common good.