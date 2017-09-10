MTN Ghana embarks on internet awareness campaign

Business News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-10

Each year, MTN promotes the use of the internet through data clinics and data activations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505076832_624_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

MTN Ghana has kick-started the seventh edition of its iFest initiative, an annual month-long internet festival to create awareness about the internet.

The iFest highlights the enormous benefits the internet provides to consumers and businesses, and this year’s celebration is on the theme: “Living a Connected life”.

Each year, MTN promotes the use of the internet through data clinics and data activations across all regions in Ghana.

Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said the objective of dedicating a whole month to data education was to create awareness and promote the inherent benefits of mobile broadband data.

He said digital revolution had made the world smaller, connecting people who are thousands of kilometres apart instantly therefore more engagements needed to be done to ensure its customers are digitally savvy so no one was left behind.

He said this year’s iFest was special because MTN had officially become Ghana’s number one operator with over 11.2 million data subscribers, of which 370,000 are 4G customers.

He said:”MTN’s 4G is the first and only 4G service that enables users to experience higher-speed mobile internet on the same mobile phone from which they make and receive voice calls.

“With faster internet, the transmission of data in the form of text, images or video/TV can be done with ease, on-the-go, and at the best speeds.

“Higher speed internet promotes business growth and enriched social lives, ultimately boosting national development”.

Mr Asante called on customers who have not checked the compatibility of their phone with MTN 4G to dial *585#.

“Once you confirm compatibility, we urge you to buy an MTN 4G SIM Card and swap to 4G from the comfort of your home or office by dialling *512# and follow the prompts,” he said.

He said other activities to be undertaken as part of the 2017 iFest include Facebook live sessions with personalities discussing various topics online as well as awarding prizes for winners of the competitions and urged the public to participate in their numbers.