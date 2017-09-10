Konkomba youth caution Akufo-Addo against splitting Northern Region along ethnic lines

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

The Konkomba Youth Association has cautioned the government against heeding to calls to split the Northern Region along ethnic and tribal lines.

“It is dangerous. The duty of us as a people is in our diversity in culture and being able to live together in particular areas. If this duty is going to be taken away, and kingdoms will be created on tribal basis…what happens to the other tribes,” said Secretary of the Association, Joseph Kotin.

Although the Association maintains that it supports plans to create the North East Corridor Region out of the Northern Region as it would promote development, it is worried government may split the region into more parts than the two earmarked.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 elections subscribed to calls for the creation of a new region out of the Northern Region, which is considered as the largest in terms of land mass.

The Association, which represents the Konkomba ethnic group, warns that ethnic tensions could escalate if the division is done along ethnic lines.

The Northern Region is fraught with recurrent conflicts between the Konkomba and other ethnic groups such as the Dagomba, Nanumba and Gonja due to struggles and disagreements over paramountcy, autonomy, control of land.

The chiefs and people of Konkomba, according to Mr Kotin, are worried that the President may heed to advice to split the region into ethnic and tribal lines.

Joseph Kotin told Joy News’ Martina Bugri, that the Konkomba people wish to belong to the proposed North East Corridor Region when the region is split. “Although there are speculations all over that government wants to split the region more than the two that were promised, we also want that we should live with our people.

“And just as others are arguing that people who have the same culture can live peacefully together and do a lot of things together, we also maintain the same position,” he said.