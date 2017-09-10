Graphic wins contract to distribute books in five regions

General News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

2017-09-09

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has won a contract from the FHI 360, an agency under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to distribute about 350,000 textbooks to 3,500 basic schools in five regions of the country.

The beneficiary regions are the Northern, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Upper East.

FHI 360 is a non-profit human development organisation dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions.

The Director of Marketing and Sales of the GCGL, Mr Franklin A. Sowah, told the Daily Graphic yesterday that the distribution of the textbooks would start on Monday and last for three days.

“The project scope is to distribute about 350,000 textbooks starting from Monday,” he said.

Mr Sowah said the company’s courier rervices had already distributed teachers’ instructional manuals to schools under the project.

He added that the distribution contract with FHI 360 was secured because of its effective operational skills and “ability to go every nook and cranny of the country.”

Mr Sowah said the company would use its courier vehicles for the distribution, and hinted that the company’s existing infrastructure across the country would also be used.