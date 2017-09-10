Ghana midfielder Isaac Twum wins NASCO MOTM after WAFU opener victory

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum won the Man of the Match in the opening game of the West Africa Union Championship game between Ghana and Gambia.

Twum, who captained Ghana produced a solid performance in the middle after winning most of the battles in the center of the park and gave very incisive passes to keep the game under the control of the Black Stars.

The former Heart of Lions midfielder helped Ghana to victory after Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga scored in the final minute of the game to see the Black Stars B progress to the next stage.

The midfielder will look to maintain the same performance as he helps Ghana to win the Championship.

Twum dedicated his award to the team,” ”I have to congratulate my teammates, without them this victory couldn’t have happened. They gave their best and we won.”

The group stages of the competition will take place between 14-19 September with the semifinals on September 21 and the final on September 24.