Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila awarded MVP after Al Qadsia Super Cup loss

2017-09-10

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been presented with the Most Valuable Player award he won in Al Qadsia defeat to Al Kuwaiti in the Kuwait Super Cup.

The 24-year-old was adjudged as the best player in the 2017 Kuwait Super Cup despite his team’s loss to Al Kuwaiti at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Thursday.

Al Kuwaiti won 5-4 in the penalty shoot outs after the game ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Sumaila was the shinning light in the Yellow Castle underwhelming night hence being named as the Most Valuable Player.

Al Qadsia will travel to Al Arabi in the Kuwaiti top flight league opener on Friday.