Fire razes down at least 10 shops in Dansoman

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-10

A fire started at about 1:30pm around Asoredanho at Dansoman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505080632_946_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A fire that started at about 1:30pm around Asoredanho at Dansoman in Accra has razed down at least 10 shops.

The blaze that caught up a carpentry shop on Sunday, September 10, reportedly spread quickly and caught up with other shops lined up along the Aliu Mahama Street.

According an eye witness who spoke to www.ghanaweb.com, Olivia Olympio, the sight of smoke from within the clustered structures at its early stages was overlooked until it erupted and gutted adjoining shops along the street which drew the attention of residents who rushed to the scene with water to put it off.

But it took the intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to dowse the fire.

Another witness said, the smoke emanated from a nearby house within which refused was being burnt. She added that the fire scaled up the wall and lit up shops outside the walled residence.

Meanwhile, speaking to an occupant of the neighbouring house that has been fingered by some eyewitnesses, he said the fire started externally but trickled into the walled premises due to the direction of the wind and caught up the gathered refuse.

The witness who wants to be anonymous denied the claims that their burning waste materials spread the wild fire that gutted a chopbar, beauty parlor, boutique, furniture shop and tire sales shop.

Some residence indicated that they placed calls to the Ghana National Fire Service when the fire started raging but they failed to respond to the scene early. Some said the emergency response team arrived at about 3:00pm following the numerous calls.

The cause of the fire has yet not been established.