Fire guts police quarters in Kumasi, GH¢ 21,000 cash burnt

2017-09-10

The destroyed items include clothes, foot wears, Police uniforms and boots

Fire has razed a 6-bedroom Police rented quarters housing some personnel at Buokrom a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

One Inspector Benjamin Ankrah Moore of Courts Unit/Ash and occupant of a Chamber and Hall, and Corporal Eric Osei Mensah of DCID according to personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, were the worst affected persons in the fire outbreak.

According to personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire which started about 11:30am on Friday was brought under control at about 12:15pm hours by a team of personnel from Manhyia District GNFS who responded swiftly to the distress call.

The Fire officers gave the tentative cause of the fire as an electrical fault with the actual cost of property destroyed not readily known but it is estimated that several thousands of cedis were destroyed including a cash of GH¢21,000 burnt.

The destroyed items include clothes, foot wears, Police uniforms and boots, electrical gadgets such as refrigerators, television sets, sound systems, home theatres, microwaves, laptops mattresses and beds, a set of room furniture, books, ceiling fans, school uniforms, wall clocks and a cash of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢20,000.00) belonging to the wife of the Inspector who also complained of her missing £1000.00 which was in the room.

GH¢10, 694.00 out of the alleged GH¢20,000.00 was salvaged with various denominations partly burnt.