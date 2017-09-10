Fire destroys shops at Dansoman

play videoThe fire spread to other shops, as residents tried various means to put it out <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505061578_165_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

At least 10 shops and a pub have been destroyed by fire around Asoredanho at Dansoman in Accra.

The fire, according to Citi News’ Marie-Franz Fordjoe started at about 1.45pm on Sunday afternoon at a pub along the Aliu Mahama Street.

It quickly spread to other shops, as residents tried various means to put it out.

According to some eyewitnesses, it took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) about 30 minutes to report to the scene after an urgent call was placed to draw their attention to the incident.

Although the cause of the fire is not known, some residents say the fire started from the Pub before gutting adjoining shops and a chop bar. There has been no report of casualty so far.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service are currently at the scene to control the situation.

